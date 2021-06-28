GSS Ilorin Class of 91 Old Boys Association gets interim EXCO

Members of the Abuja/Northern chapter of the Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin 1991 Set Old Boys Association have appointed some people to serve in the interim executive committee (EXCO).

The newly formed committee is expected to steer the ship of the association pending the election of the substantive leaders.

Mr Gafar Afolabi, who works with the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) in Abuja, was appointed as the acting chairman while Mr Niyi Oyedepo, a travel agency operator, was nominated as acting Financial Secretary/Treasurer.

While Mr Taiye Agbaje of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was appointed as the acting General Secretary, Mr Akeem Shagaya, an environmental management contractor, was given the position of a provost.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of other executive members, the chairman thanked the union for finding them worthy to coordinate the activities of the association.

He said the issues of giving back to one’s alma mater cannot be overemphasised.

He informed that membership drive would be the top priority of the committee, urging members not to relent in mobilising other old boys who reside across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on why everybody should come together.

“The old boys association is our root. The union symbolises love, unity and the bringing back of the past friendship we shared to present.\

“Let us make Abuja chapter of the GSS 1991 Set the pacesetter so that our national body in Ilorin will be proud of us.

“Let us tell other old boys of our meeting at every last Sunday of every month; the next meeting is on July 25, 2021,” Afolabi enjoined.

NAN reports that GSS Ilorin, the first secondary school in Kwara with the motto: “No Struggle, No Success,” was established in 1915, and the school had produced various leaders in all walks of life.(NAN)

