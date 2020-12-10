Groups urge gov’ts to give up property rights for COVID-19 vaccines access

Prominent human rights organisations on Thursday called on governments to stop blocking a temporary waiver of some global intellectual property rules in a bid to boost global access to coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

The call by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch is coming as countries begin to roll out a mass vaccination campaign.

The statement by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch comes ahead of a key meeting of the World Trade Organisation in Geneva later on Thursday, which is set to discuss the proposal of South Africa and India to abandon intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments.

“Governments should stop blocking a temporary waiver of some global intellectual property rules that will help boost global access to COVID-19 vaccines.