Groups mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu/Shetima, Idris in Kebbi 

By Ibrahim Bello

A political group, National Integrated Movement (ANIM), in collaboration with Kaura Pressure Group (KPG), has begun mobilising grassroots support for candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi.

The National Coordinator of APC ANIM, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Fakai, made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Monday at the engagement meeting between ANIM and all APC support groups for Tinubu/Shatima.

He said the groups were poised to market APC Presidential Candidate, Ahmed Bola-Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima to the state.

He called on members to spread the message that Tinubu was experienced and competent to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and fulfill the expectations of Nigerians.

“The engagement is sequel to our one- million man march in support of Tinubu and Shatima and the Gubernatorial Candidate of the state, Alhaji Nasiru Idris.

“We discovered that we still have a gap that should be filled, hence, we have gathered various APC groups to hear their challenges and plans for us to move together for the success of our party.

“The engagement is aimed at working out modalities on how best our groups will mobilise themselves to penetrate into grassroots with the gospel of APC manifestoes,” he said.

He noted that the groups had the numbers, the capacity and the vision to rally youths and women across the nation to ensure resounding victory for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and other APC candidates for sustainable development.

“Our groups are rooting for Tinubu presidency because they see in him a practical and demonstrable evidence of performance in reference to his tenures in Lagos, which if allowed to be replicated at the national level, will in the shortest possible time produce the Nigeria many have dreamt of.

“For us, partnering with Kauran Gwandu pressure group is another stepping stone in our thinking of collaboration with groups and people of the state, especially at the grassroots to make sure all APC candidates emerged victorious in the upcoming general elections,” Sadiq-Fakai

Earlier, the leader of KPG, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Malami, said that the cooperation among various groups was important and positive move for the success of the party.

“I call on you to sell out our party’s manifesto to people at the grassroots to ensure the success of our party.

“I also urge you to collect your Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), safeguard them and use them for the success of our party,” he said. (NAN)