Groups laud Tinubu’s nomination of distinguished leaders from Niger-Delta region as Ministers

By Deji Abdulwahab

Some political pressure groups, Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), South South APC Youth Vanguard and Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing distinguished and seasoned leaders as ministers from the Niger Delta region.

This is contained in a press statement jointly issued in Abuja on Wednesday and signed by the National Coordinator of NDYC, Engr Jator Abido, Engr Bekes Apere of South South APC Youth Vanguard and Hon. Alagba Ebifemowei of Coalition of Niger Delta Civil Society.

According to the group, these appointments highlight the President’s commitment to progress and development of the country and our dear region.

“With patriotic zeal, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to President Tinubu for his visionary appointments so far and most importantly his ministerial appointments from the region which hold the promise of catalysing transformative change in the Niger Delta Region.

“For recognising the potential and dedication of these exceptional individuals, we are confident that Mr. President means business and those chosen will be exemplary ambassadors not only for the Niger Delta but also for Nigeria as a whole.

“As critical stakeholders, we pledge to extend our support to these tested and trusted persons in whatever capacity to enable them succeed and make the country and the region proud.”

The groups noted that the appointments of the immediate past Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike from Rivers State, RT. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo from Akwa Ibom State, Sen. John Eno from Cross River, Abubakar Momoh from Edo State, Hon. Stella Okotete from Delta State and Dr. Beta Edu from Cross River State were commendable.

“And this star-studded collection of capable hands gladens our hearts and reinforces our believe that the speedy development of our region which has been plagued with numerous challenges will be accomplished in no distant time.”

According to the groups, as you are well aware, the appointed minister’s primary goal is to act as vehicles to fast track the federal government development goals and agenda in the various ministries they might be deployed to serve.

“Our prayer and hope is that these competent administrators and technocrats will be posted to ministries that have direct bearing to the Niger Delta region.

“This will enable them

prioritise the development of the Niger Delta region through robust infrastructure initiatives that will address the environmental challenges faced by people from the region as well as fostering sustainable growth and inclusivity for all Nigerians.

