Groups laud Mutfwang, Tinubu over peaceful yuletide in Plateau

By Patience Aliyu

The Plateau Peace Practioners Network (PPPN) and the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation (TP-MPF), have commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang and President Bola Tinubu, for ensuring a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in Plateau.

The groups gave the commendation in a joint press conference on Saturday in Jos.

Dr Gideon Para-Mallam, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MP-MPF, commended the governor and the president for prioritising security of lives and property during the yuletide.

“We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the governor of Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang, for prioritising peace building and promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

“This result-oriented leadership and peaceful posture of the governor is highly commendable; this has enable a peaceful Christmas and new year celebrations in the state.

“The massive investment of the state government in the use of technology is stopping those who seek to perpetuate the act of violence.

“Technology has played a significant role in securing our communities, and the governor take the full credit for this innovative approach to peace and security in the state,”Para-Mallam said.

Para-Mallam also thanked the service chiefs, particularly Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), for ensuring adequate deployment to the state during the festivities.

The president, who commended the efforts of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), thanked other non-state actors for fostering dialogue and reconciliation among warying communities in the state.

On his part, Mr Nanmak Bali, the President of PPPN, called on the Federal and State Governments to continuously invest in peace education, create job opportunities for the youths and ensure an all-inclusive administration.

He also urged government to develop a conflict transformation initiatives through through robust community engagement in peace building and inclusive economic empowerment.

“We urge the federal and state governments to invest heavily in technology through the use of high-tech drones to effectively secure our community by enhancing early warning and early response.

“We also support state police that is founded on a community policing framework, structured under village, local and state authorities.

“This is critical in ensuring that our communities are not overrun by those who attack innocent citizens at will and vanish into thin air,”he said

Bali further called on the government to scale up both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to stem down violence all over Nigeria.(NAN)