Groups laud DSS boss over establishment of new directorate

By Monday Ijeh

Two Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Coalition for Peace In Nigeria (COPIN) and Iconoclast Media Platform, have commended the Department of State Services (DSS) leadership over the establishment of a new directorate.

The two CSOs gave the commendation in a statement, jointly issued by the National Coordinator of COPIN, Mr Emeka Akwuobi and National Secretary of Iconoclast, Dr Mayago Mayago, on Monday in Abuja.

The CSOs commended the Director-General of DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, over approval for the establishment of the Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications in the service.

According to the groups, the appointment of Dr Peter Afunanya, as the pioneer Director/Head of the new directorate was a step in the right direction and a case of “putting a round peg in a round hole”.

The groups congratulated Afunanya on his appointment and urged him to sustain his partnership and regular engagements with the media and CSOs.

They said such engagements would deepen democratic principles, enhance democratic accountability, as well as raise public trust/confidence in the agency.

The groups said the DSS boss had left no one in doubt of his capacity to engender innovative reforms in the areas of training, welfare, civil relations, inter-agency cooperation and infrastructure development.

The statement said the leadership style of the DSS boss had helped in changing the image of the service and earned it a positive public perception. (NAN)

