Groups condemn massive looting at shopping mall in Ilorin

Leading socio-cultural groups in Ilorin have condemned the massive and unprecedented looting at a shopping mall, Palm Mall, in the state capital where hoodlums carted away items worth millions of naira.

Representatives of the groups made their reactions in separate statements made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

They described the development not only as strange, but also a shameful act.

NAN reports that the hoodlums on Friday night broke into the Mall which houses Shoprite, KFC, Femtech Computers, Da Viva store and banks, among others, after looting warehouses for COVID-19 palliatives and relief materials for rainstorm victims.

The Balogun Fulani Youth Constituency Development Association, one of the leading youth forums in the Ilorin Emirate, in its release, berated the hoodlums for their action.

The statement, signed by its president and Secretary, Comrade Hassan Salaudeen and Hassan Erubu respectively, said the unfortunate looting of both the public and private businesses, warehouses and malls was barbaric and alien to the reputation of the ancient city.

“This unfortunate incident arose from the ongoing peaceful protest against police brutality in the country.

The association called on the public to stay calm, respect law and order, and also be a good ambassador of their respective homes.

It also urged youths to always shun all acts capable of truncating the peaceful coexistence in the State and the country in general.

Also, the Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA) condemned the looting, saying in a statement, jointly signed by its National President, Alhaji Babatunde Salaudeen, and the National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Uthman Jagunma, that the act was very unfortunate, saddening and against the norms and culture of the Ilorin Emirate.

The statement called on security agencies in the state to be proactive and apprehend all the culprits who stole the wealth and sweat of innocent individuals and establishments across the Ilorin Metropolis.

The IEYDA called on the youths to be mindful of the consequences of their actions, as posterity would judge everyone. Culprits should be made to face the full wrath of the law. The Ilorin East Community Development Council (CDC), in a statement signed by its chairman, Abdulkadir Bodunrin, also described as barbaric, the action of the youths who looted innocent citizens’ shops and warehouses under the pretence that they are EndSars protesters. “The act is capable of jeopardizing the better future of our young ones, and in turn hinder the social economic growth of our dear state and the nation at large,” it said. (NAN)