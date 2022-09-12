Groups commend Adamu for appointing Duntoye as Special Adviser on CSO  

By Femi Ogunshola

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CSOs) has commended the National Chairman, All Progress Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu for appointing Mr Ben Duntoye, a Special Adviser on Civil Society of the party.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by some of the CSOs on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Charles Ibiang, the National Coordinator of the Civil Society Coalition for Good Governance said Duntoye’s pedigree, commitment to national development, credible records within the Civil Society space gave him the leeway.

He described Duntoye as a man with strong faith in the ideals of the APC, adding that this must have been responsible for his appointment.

Ibiang said: “Adamu is the first political party chairman in Nigeria to recognise the role of civil society in this manner, as a way of deepening democratic governance in Nigeria.

Mr Jubril Muregi, the National Chairman of the Arewa Young Leaders Consultative Forum (AYLCF), said Duntoye’s appointment was a clear demonstration of Adamu’s belief in the potency of the civil society

According to him, Adamu deserves commendation for this historic and strategic appointment of a seasoned personality.

“The Civil Society Community sincerely appreciates him for his leadership and commends him for this gesture.” He was quoted as saying.”

In a related development, a foremost Youth Leader, Mr Blessing Akinlosotun, President Nigerian Youth Congress, extolled the virtues of Duntoye, describing the appointment as “the right step’’.

He said that Duntoye was former President of Pan-African Youth Union (PYU) and a former President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

He said Duntoye was a member of the Civil Society, Youth and Women delegation to the National Political Reform Conference 2005 and the head of the Youth Delegation to the National Conference 2014.

He said Duntoye was equally one of the Civil Society Representatives in the Nigeria Vision 2020 Steering Committee and was a former Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kwara State. (NAN)

