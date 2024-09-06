Group wants Tinubu to fast-track action, appoint Minister of Petroleum

The leadership of the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action to address

By Moses Kolo

The leadership of the Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action to address the current predicament in the nation.

Mr Isaac Abrak, Chairman of NCYP, made this known in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Abrak said NCYP was concerned about the price surge of petrol and its effect on the nation’s economy.

It has therefore called for the immediate implementation of necessary changes within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Abrak said, “NCYP is confident that the current surge in PMS prices is not the outcome envisioned by President Bola Tinubu when he made the courageous decision to remove the oil subsidy.

“We, therefore, call on Mr President to take decisive action to address the current situation to ensure that his campaign promise of making life easier for all Nigerians is fulfilled.

“Furthermore, we strongly encourage the President to appoint a substantive Minister of Petroleum.

”This is because as the Commander-in-Chief, he is already shouldering numerous responsibilities, including addressing pressing national issues such as insecurity and food shortages.

“The appointment of a dedicated Minister of Petroleum will enable the President to focus on these other urgent matters.

”The Minister can concentrate on effectively managing the petroleum sector and reporting directly to him.”

Abrak further said that NCYP acknowledged the recent transition from the importation of petrol to local production and supply in Nigeria.

He added, ”Like any significant change, the current shift came with challenges.

“The steep surge in the pump price of petrol from ₦617 per litre to ₦855, and in some cases, as high as ₦1,200, has caused undue hardship on the populace.”

According to Abrak, the increase is particularly concerning, as it exacerbates the strain on an economy that is being repositioned for genuine development.

Abrak said, “We recognise the establishment of the Dangote Refinery as a commendable achievement, credited to the oil reforms initiated by the Federal Government.

“The goal of these reforms is to restore Nigeria’s capacity to refine its PMS locally, thus reducing dependency on imports.

”However, this important milestone should not come at the expense of ordinary Nigerians, who have in the last 17 months bear the brunt of removal of subsidy as national sacrifice to genuinely reform the economy.

“To alleviate the fears of Nigerians who are concerned that the partnership between NNPCL and Dangote Refinery may compromise the refinery’s efficiency, we call for greater transparency from the NNPCL.

“Clear and open communication with the public will help restore trust and build support, as the NNPCL is ultimately accountable to the people it serves.”

He, then, urged Nigerians to remain calm, patient and expect a reduction in petrol prices in the coming days as trucks were currently loading it from the Dangote refinery and distributing it across the country.

“This distribution process, though challenging, will soon stabilise, leading to more affordable fuel prices for all.

“NCYP remains committed to advocating the well-being of all Nigerians and calls on the government to prioritise the needs of the people during this period of transition,” Abrak said. (NAN)