Group wants states govt to take advantage of FG`s completed Water projects

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness and Campaign Group, has called on States government to take advantage of the Federal Government`s completed Water Supply and Irrigation projects for the benefits of their communities.

Mr Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the leaders of the group made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was working to guarantee a better future for Nigerians through infrastructural development.

He added that the administration was particularly prioritising the completion of dams, water supply and irrigation projects across the country in line with its determination to develop the country`s infrastructure.

The statement noted that the administration inherited dozens of projects in the water sector, many of which were abandoned prior to 2015.

“By making a clean break from the past, completing abandoned critical infrastructure with determination, President Buhari is guaranteeing that tomorrow will be much better than today, for the vast majority of Nigerians.

“A technical audit in 2016 identified 116 inherited projects for priority completion, 37 Dams and Reservoirs, 41 Water Supply Projects, 38 Irrigation and Drainage Projects.

“With the same relentless focus being applied to building and completing rail, road and aviation projects, these water sector projects are receiving increased federal attention and investment, with ground breaking results being achieved so far,’’ ,’’ Ogunlesi said.

He further noted that since 2016, 12 Dams that spread across 11 states of the federation had been completed by the Buhari administration.

This, he said, include; Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam in Taraba, Ogwashi-Uku Multipurpose Dam in Delta, Adada Dam in Enugu, Sulma Earth Dam in Katsina State and Gimi Earth Dam in Kaduna State among others.

Others he said were Amla-Otukpo Dam in Benue, Amauzari Earth Dam in Imo, Ibiono-Ibom Earth Dam in Akwa Ibom, Gadau Lafia Zigau Dam in Bauchi and Alajue Small Earth Dam in Osun.

“Another eight dam projects, eight hydro-power projects, 16 irrigation projects, and 11 Water Supply Projects are scheduled for completion by 2023,’’ he said.

Ogunlesi noted that the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) were being revitalised under the Buhari administration to enable them fully serve the purpose for which they were established.

He said the RBDAs had collectively built 42 small dams in their catchment areas, adding that efforts were on to collaborate with State Governments to fully utilise the dams.

The statement added that on a policy level, the administration had developed a Water Sector Roadmap (2016 — 2030), that was providing inspiration and guidance for the unprecedented work in infrastructure delivery and sector reform.

He said greater levels of financing were being devoted to the water resources sector, as well as increased cooperation with sub-national governments.

“We called on State Governments to take advantage of the Water Supply and Irrigation projects completed by the Federal Government for the benefit of their communities and farmers respectively.

“In all, the Buhari administration continues to demonstrate unprecedented commitment to the renewal and expansion of the country’s infrastructure stock, across all vital areas of the economy.

“It is our firm belief that the positive effects of these investments and attention, which is starting to be seen and felt across the country.

“Will continue to increase in intensity, laying the foundation for new jobs, for the revival of local communities, to boost agriculture and support industrialisation, and ultimately for lasting growth and economic development,’’ he said.

Ogunlesi said the absence of these investments, until now, had been a major contributing factor to the dire socio-economic situation that the administration inherited in 2015.(NAN)

