Group wants probe into sale of govt properties in Rivers

The RG23 Movement, a Rivers-based advocacy group, has called for thorough investigation into the sale of government-owned properties in the state.

The group’s Convener, Mr Pureh Kalango, told journalists during a news conference in Port Harcourt on Friday that the group was concerned about the transparency surrounding the sale of the properties.

He said the call for an inquiry was in response to Gov. Siminalayi Fubara’s recent announcement on May 13 regarding a planned investigation into the actions of the previous administration.

“The RG23 Movement joins majority of well-meaning Rivers people and political leaders to demand accountability of public funds through the setting up of a judicial panel of inquiry.

“We advocate that this inquiry be overseen by non-partisan and highly respected Nigerians to ensure a fair hearing.

“We specifically request a probe into the alleged illegal acquisition of government-owned properties in the Old GRA, New GRA and other areas in the state,” he said.

Kalango called for a thorough examination of an undisclosed investor accused of acquiring prime properties in Port Harcourt.

He further demanded for an inquiry into the sudden rise in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which surged from N12 billion to N27 billion within a mere three-month period under the Fubara administration.

“The investigation must shed light on the substantial increase of the state IGR, particularly considering the apparent lack of significant influx of new companies during this current administration.

“We are curious to find out whether the reported N12 billion accurately reflects the IGR generated under the previous administration.

“Furthermore, the probe should also encompass the whereabout of the missing 300 million dollars NNPC funds meant for the Ogoni communities,” Kalango said.

He additionally urged an inquiry into the privatisation of the N25 billion Peter Odili Cancer Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre.

Kalango questioned the rational behind transferring the facility to a private company that would retain 97 per cent of the proceeds while the Rivers Government would only receive three per cent.

Samuel Urang, the group’s Head of Mobilisation, stressed the need for the inquiry to extend to the outgoing 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state.

He emphasised the importance of holding these officials accountable for the substantial monthly allocations they received, particularly when there was a lack of visible projects to justify the funds.

“This probe must not be swept under the carpet, especially as it will provide insights into how resources at both the state and LGA levels were used in the last eight years,” he said. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas