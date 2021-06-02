Group wants presidential slot for North Central in 2023

The North Central Patriot (NCP) a pressure group, has appealed to political parties in Nigeria to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to North Central equity and justice.

The NCP said this in a statement by President Mr Bitrus Paul in Abuja.

Paul said that the North Central has not produce a civilian president since the return to civil rule in 1999.

“The South West and South South have ruled the country in the person of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo the South West and former President Goodluck Jonathan South South.

“If you critically look at the situation, you discover that Southern Nigeria has done 14 years, only achieve 10 years at the of President Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

justice and equity, the North Central should be allowed to take over in 2023 so that be able to catch up with the South,” he said.

Paul faulted the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders (SMBLF) clamoring power shift North to South.

According to him, NCP has always maintain the position that North Central does not require the position of party chairmanship but that of president.(NAN)

