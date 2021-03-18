A group, South East Support for N-Power, has urged beneficiaries of the N-Power and other Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in the South East, to help propagate the positive impact of government’s people-oriented.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Kamsi Uzodimma made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged youths in the region to take advantage of the batch C of the N-Power programme, adding that the programme had impacted positively on the lives of beneficiaries

“Apart from the tens of thousands of the beneficiaries, we are also sensitising our youths and women on how to apply to be beneficiaries of batch C of the N-Power programme.

“Beneficiaries of N-Power and other intervention programmes of the Federal Government are already coming out to tell their success stories.

“This has continued to change the erroneous narratives about the neglect or marginalisation of the South East.

“Apart from establishing their businesses, many of the beneficiaries are already employers of labour and if sustained, will continue to reduce unemployment level in the South East region,” he said.

Uzodimma said the plan by the Federal Government to empower the vulnerable groups in the 95 Local Government Areas in the South East through skills acquisition and other empowerment initiatives was a welcomed development.

He said the plan was part of the ongoing SIPs of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The coordinator said the plan would reduce youth unemployment in the South East, adding that tailoring, carpentry, shoe making, trading, aquaculture and healthcare would be the areas of focus in the vocational training programme.

He said the approval of the skills acquisition programme by the Federal Government was part of efforts to reassure the South East that the region remained an integral part of Nigeria, founded on equity, justice and egalitarianism.

Uzodimma said the appointment of focal persons in the five states of the South East was an indication that the Federal Government was committed to making the program a huge success in the region (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

