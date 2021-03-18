Group wants N-Power, SIPs beneficiaries in S/East to speak up on success stories

A group, South Support for N-Power, has urged beneficiaries of  N-Power and Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in South , to help propagate positive of government’s people-oriented.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Kamsi Uzodimma made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged  youths in the region  to take advantage of the batch C of the N-Power programme,  adding that the programme had impacted positively on the lives of  beneficiaries

“Apart from the tens of thousands of the beneficiaries, we are also sensitising our youths and women on how to apply to be beneficiaries of batch C of the N-Power programme.

“Beneficiaries of N-Power and intervention programmes of the Federal Government are already coming out to tell success stories.

has continued to change the erroneous narratives about the neglect or marginalisation of the South .

“Apart from establishing businesses, many of the beneficiaries are already employers of labour and if sustained, will continue to reduce unemployment level in the South East region,” he said.

Uzodimma said the plan by the Federal Government to empower the vulnerable groups in the 95 Local Government Areas in the South East through skills acquisition and empowerment was a welcomed development.

He said the plan was part of the ongoing SIPs of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian , Disaster Management and Social Development.

The coordinator said the plan would reduce youth unemployment in the South East, adding that tailoring, carpentry, shoe making, trading, aquaculture and healthcare would be the areas of focus in the vocational training programme.

He said the approval of the skills acquisition programme by the Federal Government was part of to reassure the South East that the region remained  an integral part of Nigeria, founded on equity, justice and egalitarianism.

Uzodimma said the of focal persons in the five states of the South East was an indication that the Federal Government was committed to making the program a huge success in the region (NAN)

