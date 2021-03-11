A group under the auspices of Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-agitators and Youth Leaders for Change has urged Sen. Ali Modu-Sheriff (SAS) to join the race for the national chairmanship of All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement by the group in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said that the former Borno governor possessed the right credentials to lead the party, considering his antecedence.

“SAS is the most qualified candidate for the national chairmanship of APC knowing his antecedence for nation building.



“He is a bridge builder that has his clout cut across all the regions of the country.

“At the point in time, the person to lead the party to electoral victory should be an experienced politician with administrative acumen and above all, a bridge builder,” the group said.

It added: “These qualities and more are embedded in the person of SAS, hence our decision to launch a consultative movement which has started mobilising and canvassing for support for him to become APC national chairman.



“We also call on all youths to take advantage of the ongoing APC membership registration/revalidation so that they can have a strong say as to who get what in the 2023 general election,” the group said. (NAN)

