Group wants Modu-Sheriff as APC national chairman

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A group under the auspices of Coalition of Ex-agitators and Youth Leaders for has urged . Ali Modu-Sheriff (SAS) to join the race for the national chairmanship of All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement by the group in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said the former governor possessed the right credentials to lead the party, considering his antecedence.
“SAS is the most qualified candidate for the national chairmanship of APC knowing his antecedence for nation building.


“He is a bridge builder has his clout cut across all the regions of the country.
“At the point in time, the person to lead the party to electoral victory should be an experienced politician with administrative acumen and above all, a bridge builder,” the group said.
It added: “These qualities and more are embedded in the person of SAS, hence our decision to launch a consultative which has started mobilising and canvassing for for him to become APC national chairman.

“We also call on all youths to take advantage of the ongoing APC membership /revalidation so they can have a strong say as to who get what in the 2023 general ,” the group said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,