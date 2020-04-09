Group wants FG expose perpetrators of fire outbreak at AGF’s Office

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Centre for Change, has urged the Federal Government to bring to book perpetrators of the fire incident that gutted the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

Okei-Odumakin made the call in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fire on Wednesday gutted the Treasury House in the Office of the AGF.

Okei-Odumakin called for an independent investigation that would unravel the cause of the fire and those behind it.

The group president said the Federal Government should not allow the incident to be swept under the carpet.

“This is distressing. Why now, when Abuja is on lockdown? Why now, when everyone is on stay-at-home order?” she asked.

Okei-Odumakin also wondered why it was the office that dealt with money and records of money that was gutted by the fire.

She said: “Nigerians are conversant with this kind of shenanigans in the past where fire outbreaks in sensitive government ministries, departments and parastatals are meant to cover up tracks.

“However, why add to our woes? Money will be used to put out the fire while money will also be needed to repair the burnt edifice.”

She urged that findings by a panel to investigate the cause of the fire should not be ignored, adding that any white paper arising from it should be fully implemented. (NAN)