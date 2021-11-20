Group wants APC’s caretaker chairman to consider members’ yearnings for new leadership

November 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rebirth Group has appealed to Yobe’s Gov. Mai Mala Buni, to consider the yearnings of majority of the party’s members for a leadership.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni is Chairman of APC’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The group the appeal in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Alhaji Aliyu Audu, its coordinator while congratulating Buni on his 54th birthday.

The group, also known as Concerned APC Stakeholders, prayed for more years of good health and sound mind for Buni.

It noted Buni’s stride as a politician and commended him for stepping up to the challenge of leadership at a period the APC was going what seemed like insurmountable challenges.

“Indeed, his courage to accept that is commendable, and we thank him for his thoughtful decision.

“However, in the spirit of his birthday celebrations, which also represent a day for reflection, we call on Gov. Buni to reflect on the journey of the APC as a party so far.

“He should consider the yearnings of majority of the party members.

“We believe that he has a chance to make by prioritising the interest of the majority above self-interest and the general good above the good of a minority clique,’’ it stated.

It noted that Buni had done his best as the chairman of the APC CECPC, saying that party administration anywhere in the world was a demanding job that required energy and temperament.

It thanked Buni for his service to the party since he became its CECPC chairman, adding that it was he conducted the party’s National Convention.

“We believe, however, that it is Buni conducted the party’s National Convention and allow a leadership to take over.

“While the of legality of Buni’s leadership of the party has not yet decided, it’s our prayers that he would not await judgment, either for or against him, before doing the needful.

“We pray that God will touch his heart to save stakeholders of our party the needless acrimony and strive that his continued stay as caretaker chairman of the party is causing us.

“As APC’s secretary and now as a caretaker chairman, it is our belief that Buni loves the party as much as any other patriotic member,’’ it said.

The group expressed optimism that Buni would hearken to the voices of calling on him to quit to avoid disintegration of the party. (NAN)

Tags: , ,