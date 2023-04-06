Group wants APC to zone 10th NASS senate president position to N/West

By Naomi Sharang

The North-West Coalition of Youth, a pressure group has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), to zone Senate Presidency to the North-West Geo-political zone.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the Chairman of the group, Mr Zakariya Shuibu and Secretary, Mr Onoja Adama.

The group said that the zone was better positioned to produce the next Senate President.

‘The group said it would be fair for the ruling party to zone the position to the North-West because of the zone’s outstanding performance during the recently conducted Presidential Election in the country.

The group further said that if the position is zoned to the region, then Sen. Jibrin Barau (APC-Kano) fits the position.

According to the group, Barau is the most experienced senator from the zone.

“He should be given the opportunity to head the upper chamber in the interest of progress and development of the 10th Senate’’.

The group described Barau as a quintessential, versatile and dynamic individual.

“Barau is an individual that could be trusted and relied on for ensuring sustainable and mutual synergy and partnership between the executive and the legislative arms of government’’.

Barau was first elected in 1999 as a member of the House of Representatives.

“He was elected into the Senate by the good people of Kano North in 2015, 2019 and 2023 and has held chairmanship of important committees such as Appropriation and Tertiary Institution and TetFund’’.(NAN)