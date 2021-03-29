The Northern Forum of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to appoint Prof Patricia Lar, as the first female Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Jos.

Billy Tafawa-Balewa, leader of the forum, made the appeal in a interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Tafawa-Balewa, who described Lar as an “icon” to the female folks, also said that she is a beacon of good administration and promoter of excellence.

Billy, the grandson of late Nigerian Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, said that Lar’s track records no doubt depicts her as a good administrator, hence if given the opportunity she would lead well.

He added that if appointed, Lar would bring her wealth of experience to bear in moving the university to the next level.

“This is why we, the northern forum of the NYCN, have decided to throw our weight behind her and appeal to the federal government to appoint her as the fist female VC of the University of Jos.

“Our reason is simple. She has a wide range of experiences and track records of good administration which is glaring and if given the opportunity to bring them to bear, it will be a new dawn for education in Nigeria.

“Also, we believe that women are in the forefront of good administration; they are good managers of resources and with Lar as the first female VC of an institution like the University of Jos, it will further emancipate the female folks and give them a sense of belonging.

“So, as a youth group, we are supporting her candidature and appealing to the federal government to consider her for this position because it will be an achievement for education system not only in Plateau but Nigeria in general,” he said .

Tafawa-Balewa called on all the male candidates contesting for the position to shelve their ambition and support Lar to emerge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lar, a professor of medical microbiology, is among the 18 candidates vying for the position. (NAN)

