Group want compensation for victims of attacks in Plateau

A Christian group, Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has called on Federal and State Governments to compensate victims of various attacks in Plateau

Chairman of the group, Rev. Moses Ebuga, made the call in a press conference on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the fellowship, popularly known as Tarayyan Ekklesiyoyin Kristi a Nigeriya (TEKAN), is one of the blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (NAN)According to Ebuga, many people have lost their loved ones and properties worth billions, adding that scores were also displaced from the attacks, hence in dire need of intervention.He decried that the presence of government has not been felt in the affected areas, insisting that urgent intervention from it would go a long way to restore their livelihood.“We want to remind the state and federal government that their presence has not been felt in some of the troubled communities in Plateau.“

We wish to call on government to compensate families and victims of attacks including farmers in Bokkos, Riyom, Bassa and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.“We are also calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the aid of the affected persons with relief materials as it was done in other quarters.“It is our firm believe that timely intervention by government and relevant agencies will facilitate the restoration of the sources of livelihood and peaceful co-existence in the communities and the state at large,” Ebuga said.On the level of destruction of farmlands and other properties in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of the state, Ebuga said “between July and August, 85 persons were killed, 55 persons injured and hospitalised, 1,141 houses razed down.“2,901 farmlands destroyed, 1,520 houses vandalised, 5,901 families and 29,805 persons displaced in 39 communities of the chiefdom,”he said

The chairman called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward ending unprovoked attacks, myriad of insecurity in the state.Ebuga who also appealed to the security to fish out perpetrators of the various crimes, urged them to be just and fair in carrying out their constitutional duty of safeguarding lives and property. (NAN)

