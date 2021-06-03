Group urges youths engagement to end GBV

The Initiative for Leadership and Change (ILDC), an NGO, has called for engagement of  youths the fight to end Gender Based Violence (GBV).

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, made the call an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Thursday.

Nnam said that only direct engagement of the youths the fight against violence against women and girls achieve the desired result.

“This is the youths are very important in the fight against GBV and naturally active.

“Moreover, they are the major actors in the discourse they constitute 90 per cent of both victims and perpetrators.”

The national coordinator, who condemned all forms of violence against women and girls, said the youths ought to at the forefront of the war against GBV.

According to him, it is important to actively involve the youths so that they will not only champion the war against the menace, but amplify the dangers of violence, rape and other forms of violence against the female gender.

Nnam expressed the of ILDC to partner bodies to strengthen the campaign against GBV.

He added that “harmful traditional practices such as Female Genital Mutilation, child marriage are inimical not just to the girl child’s but the country at .”

He, therefore, emphasised the need to allow the girl child and women to harness their full potential as their male counterparts. (NAN)

