Group urges YIAGA to withdraw from guber poll for alleged partisanship

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Imo Progressive Leaders Forum, has urged the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) to withdraw from its observer role in the Nov.11 Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo election over alleged partisanship.

The forum’s coordinator, Mr Simon Diogu said this when he addressed newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

Diogu alleged that YIAGA had an affiliation with the Labour Party (LP), which might result in a conflict of interest during the poll, saying that it would be in the best interest of fairness and justice for the group to withdraw from its observer role.

He said that the call was borne out of a sincere desire to ensure free, fair, transparent and unhindered Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa.

“The allegations border essentially on membership and sponsorship of YIAGA by the deputy governorship candidate of the LP in Imo.

“YIAGA’s withdrawal will send a clear message that those who oversee our elections in one way or another must be above board and must streamline their entire activities in strict compliance with extant laws of our country.

“We make this call as patriotic Nigerians who are indeed very desirous of having an election that will not only be free but also must be seen to be so, by all the political parties involved,’’ he said.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the accreditation of YIAGA as an election observer, if it failed to excuse itself from the poll.

This, he said, would help to restore the faith of the electorate in the country’s electoral system.(NAN)

