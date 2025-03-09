Group urges women to take rights violation cases to ECOWAS Court

The ECOWAS Court Women’s Forum has called on West African women to always seek redress at the ECOWAS Court of Justice for gender-based violence and discrimination.

By Mark Longyen

The forum’s President, Mrs Frances Ibanga, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She spoke on the sidelines of a Street Walk organised by the group to celebrate the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) under the theme “Accelerated Action” on Saturday.

According to Ibanga, the Ecowas Court primarily serves as a human rights court, and urged women to bring forward cases of gender-based violence and discrimination for adjudication.

“Women have previously taken cases of gender-based violence to this court and achieved justice,” she said.

She cited the case of a female Air Force officer who was abused and raped, saying that the court upheld her rights.

“When she turned to this court, she found confidence and had her dignity restored.

“Today, she is enjoying the justice she fought for,” Ibanga added.

On the significance of the celebration, Ibanga said that it was all about advocacy for women to be given equal rights and opportunities in all ramifications.

According to her, there is need for women to take immediate steps, and be encouraged, to achieve whatever they want.

“We’ve come together for gender equality and, especially for the fact that the campaign theme for this year is “Accelerate Action.”

“Women have actually been talking, we have been making the proposals.

“We have been doing advocacy so that we can be integrated and have a place in society.

“The time for too much talk is gone, now is time for affirmative action,” she stressed.

She explained that the forum had over the years been at the forefront of supporting women and young school girls, by doing a lot for them.

“First and foremost, we create awareness, letting them know about their rights, and at the same time, empower them economically.

“We’ve made efforts to empower women economically; that way a lot of their poverty will be alleviated and women will be financially independent.

“We go to them from time to time to encourage them and to drive the campaign against all the vices, for example, drug abuse and all what not,” Ibanga said.

The Court’s Chief Registrar, Dr Yaouza Ouro-Sama, said women should be encouraged to change their mindset, to overcome inferiority complexes, and believe in their ability to achieve anything men could.

Also, Mrs Ami Savage, Head of the ECOWAS Court’s Administration and Human Resources Division, urged the Federal Government to make university-level education compulsory for every girl-child.(NAN)