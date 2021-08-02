Group urges Ugwuanyi to join 2023 presidential race

A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Igbo Oriental Think Tank Worldwide, has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to join the 2023 presidential race.



The Executive Secretary of the group, Dr Kenneth Anozie made the call at a news conference in Enugu on Monday.



Anozie said that the unprecedented accomplishments of Ugwuanyi had positioned him for the great office.



The group also highlighted the prevailing peace in the state, a sense of equity which had characterised his administration, and most importantly the appointment of many youths and women by the administration.



He said that the governor would be accepted by all the zones of the country because of his non controversial stance on national issues.



‘’We as a group have decided to lobby all stakeholders in all the zones to accept Ugwuanyi as the most credible and suitable candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially now that the clamor for President from South East extraction is high.



‘’We will undertake a nationwide canvassing effort to ensure that nothing is left behind, and that all our people are carried along in this mission,’’ he said.



Chief Emmanuel Anih, Chairman of Enugu Chapter of the group, applauded the governor for the good works he was doing in the state.



Anih said that as a resident of Enugu, he had confirmed that Ugwuanyi was working assiduously to improve the lives and well being of residents of the state.



He said that the governor had expanded the infrastructure of the state by embarking on many estates to decongest the state capital, adding that he had also empowered many youths.



Anih explained that because of his uncommon leadership style, all the three Senatorial Districts of the state had organised receptions for him to acknowledge his good works.



Mr Genesis Eze, representative of Nigeria Diaspora Youths for Democracy, who flew in from London for the event, tasked Ugwuanyi to step out to join the race, assuring him of the support of Nigerian Youths from all over the country and in the Diaspora.



Eze explained that he had visited many part of Enugu State, especially the Nsukka axis and the works of the governor was very glaring, noting that the governor had rewritten the story of the state in terms of infrastructure and other social amenities.(NAN)

