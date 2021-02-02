Group urges traditional rulers to support women’s political participation

The Women Foundation for Improved Living Standard, a gender rights group, on Tuesday urged traditional rulers to support and promote women’s political empowerment in Anambra.

Prof. Mercy Anagbogu, Executive Director of the group made the call during a meeting to evaluate the success recorded in the ‘Women Inclusion in Local Governance’ project at Nwagwu in Dunukofia Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.

Anagbogu said that the proximity of traditional rulers to the people placed them in a unique position to communicate and ensure that more women responded to the call for political participation.