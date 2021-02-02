Group urges traditional rulers to support women’s political participation

The Women Foundation for Improved Living Standard, a gender rights group, on Tuesday urged traditional rulers to support and promote women’s political empowerment in Anambra.
Prof. Mercy Anagbogu, Executive Director of the group made the call during a meeting to evaluate the success recorded in the ‘Women Inclusion in Local Governance’ project at Nwagwu in Dunukofia Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.
Anagbogu said that the proximity of traditional rulers to the people placed them in a unique position to communicate and ensure that more women responded to the call for political participation.
“Women are excluded from their rightful place at the political table.
“We are not going to get to political parity, unless we draw more women in.
“From our findings, I’m happy that this programme has triggered attitudinal change and motivated many grassroots women to begin to aspire for political participation in the upcoming 2023 general elections.
“To succeed in all of this, we would require the support of our traditional rulers to help amplify the quest for women’s political empowerment and inclusion in local governance.
“This is because women have very critical role to play in the growth of Anambra and the Nigeria society. So, we need to mobilise and support them,”she said.
Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Nawgu Community, Igwe George Okaa-Onwuogu, urged women to register with the political parties of their choice to enable them have platforms to contest in elections.
While appreciating the group for their efforts, Okaa-Onwuogu promised his continual and efficient support to ensure the realisation of the group’s objectives through effective and efficient collaboration.
He also appealed to governments at all level to appoint more women into positions to enable them contribute to societal growth, saying that many women have proved their worth when challenged to do so.
In her remarks, Mrs Bibian Nwankwo, a Legal Practitioner and politician, called for unity among women toward making the state a better place for all.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the project which took off in August 2020, is being supported by ActionAid Nigeria and funded by Global Affairs Canada through Strategic Innovative Fund.
NAN also reports that the fund is a small grant designed to support innovative ideas and initiatives addressing gender issues with focus on women and girls in Nawgu and Ukwulu in Dunukofia Local Government Area, as well as Enugwu-Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra.(NAN)
Leave a Reply