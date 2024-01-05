Group urges Tinubu to return first nominee to head NSIPA

A group, Young Women in Nigerian Politics (YWNP), has urged President Bola Tinubu to redeploy his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Humanitarian Affairs, Ms Delu Yabuku, to head the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The appeal is contained in a statement signed by Rejoice Ishaku, President/Convener of YWNP, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

The group’s appeal to Tinubu to redeploy Yakubu is coming on the heels of the suspension of the current National Coordinator of the agency, Mrs Halima Shehu.

She has also been reportedly arrested by EFCC over alleged money laundering.

The group recalled that Yakubu was the first candidate nominated by the President to lead the agency before she was later picked as an SSA.

“She was screened by the National Assembly and even assumed the office, but for some reasons, she was, instead, appointed as SSA to the President on Humanitarian Affairs.

“We are thankful to Mr President for considering her as his SSA and we firmly believe that if he elevates her to head NSIPA, she will add immense value to his administration.

“Her track record showcases her ability to effectively manage and implement large-scale social investment programmes, which will make her a huge asset to the agency and Nigeria in general.

“Ms Yakubu has demonstrated a strategic vision for social investment in different capacities, emphasising inclusivity and targeted interventions to uplift the most vulnerable populations.

“As SSA to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, she has been instrumental in organising empowerment programmes, specifically tailored for the physically challenged persons.”

According to Ishaku, through her initiatives, Yakubu has not only provided essential skills and resources, but has also fostered a sense of inclusion and empowerment among those who often face additional challenges in accessing opportunities.

“Ms Yakubu’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services is exemplified by her recent efforts in delivering free eye care services to those in need in Akwa Ibom.

“This initiative reflects her compassionate approach to addressing the health needs of the community, ensuring that essential services are accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.

“She also distributed essential materials such as mattresses, food and first-aid medical equipment to different Almajiri schools in the north.

“Her appointment will not only bring a fresh perspective to the agency but also enhance its capacity to make a meaningful impact in Nigeria.

“Ms Yabuku’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian activities and her proven capacity to drive impactful change make her an ideal candidate to lead NSIPA into a new era of social investment and welfare programmes,” the group said. (NAN)

By Moses Kolo

