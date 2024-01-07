Group urges Tinubu to investigate palliatives’ distribution

The Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG) has urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate palliatives distribution, especially those channelled through members of the National Assembly to constituents.



The advocacy group, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos by its National Vice President, Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga, said that most eligible and vulnerable Nigerians never got any relief.



Odunuga said that the pattern and modalities for the distribution of president’s palliatives had given a lot of concerns to the group, saying many people could not access the reliefs meant to alleviate their pains.



According to him, information in some quarters is that the palliatives, especially food stuff, are cornered and sold by some greedy people without getting to the vulnerable.



“The transparency and accountability of government initiatives, especially those aimed at providing relief during challenging times, are of utmost importance to the citizens.



“It has come to my attention that substantial amounts – N100 million worth of palliatives to House of Representatives members and N200 million worth of palliatives to each Senator – have been allocated for distribution.



“While the intention behind providing palliatives is commendable, there is a growing need for greater transparency and accountability in the distribution process.



“The citizens have the right to know how these palliatives are being allocated, who the beneficiaries are, and how the process ensures fair and equitable distribution,” Odunuga said.



He called for a detailed breakdown of the criteria used to identify beneficiaries eligible for the palliatives as well as a comprehensive list of recipients.



“We need information on the method of distribution or delivery of the palliatives to ensure that they reached the intended beneficiaries in a timely and accountable manner.



“We want to know steps taken to ensure that the allocation and distribution process are transparent, fair, and free from any form of favouritism.



“As a concerned citizen, I believe that providing this information will enhance public trust and confidence in government initiatives.



“Transparency in the distribution of palliatives is crucial to demonstrating the commitment of the Federal Government to the welfare of its citizens, especially during times of crisis,” he said.



Odunuga urged the government to treat the matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserved.



According to him, the citizens look to government representatives for leadership and accountability and “your prompt response will contribute significantly to building a more transparent and accountable government”. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye



