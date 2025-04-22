Group urges Tinubu, NSA to avert looming chaos in Niger Delta

By Fabian Ekeruche

Lagos, April 22, 2025 (NAN) The Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM), a coalition of 130 Pan-Yoruba socio-political and professional organisations, has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the perceived tensions in the Niger Delta.

The group also called on the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to work closely with the President to address the alleged marginalisation of the Itsekiri people in Warri Federal Constituency.

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, AYDM General Secretary, Mr Popoola Ajayi and other Yoruba leaders, including Mr Wale Osun and Chief Kunle Oshodi, expressed concern over what they described as the “systemic political and economic exclusion of the Itsekiri people.”

According to AYDM, the ongoing attempt by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redraw ward boundaries undermines the Itsekiri population.

“It is a deliberate and dangerous provocation which could re-ignite ethnic hostilities and threaten national stability,” the group said.

“INEC’s actions, if left unchecked, may plunge the region into a conflict reminiscent of the 1990s, when Delta State was a theatre of war. The time to act is now,” Ajayi warned.

The coalition highlighted some of the grievances as alleged INEC merger and reduction of historically recognised Itsekiri wards from 10 to six, while expanding wards for Ijaw and Urhobo communities, disobedience of court judgments affirming the Itsekiri’s rightful ward structure and the transfer of local government headquarters from Itsekiri to Ijaw communities.

Other allegations listed include a award of pipeline surveillance contracts in Itsekiri territory to a company viewed as hostile to the Itsekiri people, desecration of sacred Itsekiri groves and temples by security operatives acting on behalf of non-Itsekiri interests.

The group called for immediate withdrawal of all pipeline surveillance contracts awarded to the said private security service in Itsekiri areas.

It appealed to the federal government to institute an inquiry into INEC’s ward delineation activities in Warri Federal Constituency and called for the full enforcement of existing court rulings on ward boundaries and community recognition.

The group also demanded investigation and prosecution of all INEC and boundary commission officials involved in what it termed “a grand conspiracy to erase the Itsekiri people from their ancestral homeland.”

The coalition emphasised the historical autonomy and administrative integrity of the Itsekiri kingdom, noting that attempts to alter their demographic and political relevance violate both constitutional rights and long-standing judicial rulings.

“This is not just an Itsekiri issue. It is a national issue. It is about justice, equity, and the sanctity of law. We, the Yoruba nation, will not stand by while injustice is being inflicted upon our kith and kin,” AYDM declared.

AYDM reaffirmed its commitment to peace and urged the federal government to take proactive steps to avert an impending crisis in the Niger Delta, capable of igniting national economic and security crises. (NAN)