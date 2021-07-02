Group urges support for NDLEA, NGOs fighting drug abuse

The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),

has urged well-meaning Nigerians to support the Federal Government through National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

and NGOs fighting against drug abuse.

The President of the group, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, made the call on Friday in Enugu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on increasing use of hard drugs among youths.

Chukwudum noted that “it seems the smoking of Indian Hemp among youths is taking a frightening dimension in the country.”

He said that before now, people who smoked Indian Hemp did it in secluded places “and put up good public disguise of not engaging in drug abuse.

“But today, due to increasing number of youths subscribing to Indian Hemp and weed smoking; it is done everywhere and at anytime.

“The addicts do not care what their next door neighbours say or feel about it.”

According to him, the heightened engagement of youths in various forms of violence can be attributed to the reckless and pervasive smoking of these weeds psycho-active substances.

“Well-meaning Nigerians, families and social groups should not only condemn or look at the users with disdain; but actively join in seizing any opportunity to talk to youths about its negative effects.

“The current fight against drug abuse, hard drugs and psycho-active substances should never be left to the Federal Government via NDLEA or NGOs.

“Today, it is a known fact that hard drugs, especially Indian Hemp and other psycho-active weeds are sold on our streets and youths take these hard drugs in the open even on the streets and neighbourhoods.

“This has resulted to heightened violence of all resorts in our residential areas and neighbourhoods, as well as delinquent or cult-related behaviours all around us.”

Chukwudum called for recruitment of more psychologists and psychiatric health professionals in government and public institutions where youths could get help and reformation from the claws of psycho-active substance use. (NAN

