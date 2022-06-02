Group urges South-East residents to collect PVCs in INEC offices

The Movement for the Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction has urged South-East residents to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) lying fallow in INEC’s state and local government offices.

The National Convener of the group, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal in Enugu on Thursday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Quoting an INEC recent report, he said more than 1.1 million registered voters from the South-East had yet to collect their PVC cards.

“It is most painful that our political leaders and stakeholders are not doing enough in terms of mobilization, sensitisation and education of our people on the ineluctable needs not only to obtain their PVC cards.

“We equally condemn the pull him down system (and if not me no one else) selfishness syndrome as the greatest threat towards actualising Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction in 2023.

“We call for a change of heart and attitude as the yet unborn children will never forgive us if we failed to do the needful and get it right,” he said.

The convener noted that millions of people are suffering today due to non-participation of the majority of the citizenry in the electoral process.

Ezekwueme urged all adults in the zone, especially those18 years and above, to ensure that they register in the ongoing INEC’s Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) to fully and actively participate in the 2023 General Election.

“The CVR process is never complete until the registrant secures and collects his or her PVC, which is his or her voting power that can make the difference in the 2023 general elections,” he said. (NAN) (

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

