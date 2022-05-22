Group urges Soludo to set youth security outfit to secure communities

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has urged Gov. Charles Soludo to urgently set up Anambra Youth Security Guard to secure their communities.

Mr Goodluck Ibem, President-General, COSEYL, made the call in a statement in Awka on Sunday, while reacting to the killing of a lawmaker, Dr Okechukwu Okoye representing Aguata Constituency Il in the state Assembly, by gunmen.

Ibem said that the youth security outfit should be fully funded to secure and protect their communities, saying that only the owner of the land knows his land better than a foreigner.

He described the killing of the lawmaker as wicked, barbaric and senseless, adding that no sane society would accept such act of wickedness perpetuated by the criminals.

“The perpetrators and sponsors of the vicious attacks in Anambra and Southeast wants to scare investors from coming to invest and want to destroy all businesses

“We are afraid that if something urgent is not done, there will be serious economic crisis and hardship in the Southeast. Something needs to be done immediately to put a stop to these ugly incidents in our land.

“The Killing of the lawmaker is a direct attack on the Igbo race and all hands must be on deck to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book.

“We call on the Gov. Charles Soludo to immediately form Anambra Youth Security Guard (AYSG) to secure their different communities,” he said.

Ibem also urged security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were arrested and brought to justice. (NAN)

