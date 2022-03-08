Group urges Soludo to publicise Ezekwesili transition report

By Chimezie Anaso

The Open Alliance Anambra, a civil society organisation, has called on Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, governor-elect, to publicise the content of Dr Oby Ezekwesili Transition Committee.

Soludo had shortly after the election set up the 80-man transition committee led by Ezekwesili to help him manage the transition process and develop a work plan for his manifesto in the state.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr Chris Azor, who spoke in Awka on Tuesday commended the committee for timely completion of its task.

Azor said making the document public would be in the spirit of Open Governance standard and as well demonstrate willingness of Soludo to make the people part of his administration.

“He is, therefore, expected to make public the committee’s report in line with Open Governance Principles (OGP); the transition committee has described the document as an “Action Plan for good Governance.

Azor said Mr Willie Obiano, the outgoing governor, had signed up to OGP in June 2017, a transparency and accountability mechanism for reform and good governance and urged Soludo to uphold the principles.

He said in spite of the success story of the OGP in the state that it was yet to be backed by any legislation.

Azor, also, the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Co-Chair (Civil Society/Non State Actors), urged Soludo to ensure its sustainability by providing legal backing for it when he assumed office.

“It is noteworthy that OGP is still a work in progress, it requires institutionalisation, scaling up to legislation, administrative sustainability, adequate funding/resource mobilisation, political will, behavioural change and risk communication,” he said.(NAN)

