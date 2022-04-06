Group urges Soludo to give state burial to Ezeife’s wife

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Movement for the Election of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction has urged Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra to give a befitting state burial to Njideka, wife of former Gov. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial of the late Mrs Ezeife has been fixed for April 20 at Ezeife’s country home in Igboukwu community in Aguata Local Government Area.

Convener of the movement, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told NAN in Enugu that it was of prime importance to note that she played indispensable role in the success story of Ezeife administration in laying foundation for the nascent new Anambra.

According to Ezekwueme, it will be a step in the right direction for Soludo to reciprocate the relentless efforts of Dr Ezeife towards the conduct of Anambra Nov. 16, 2021 governorship election.

He said that Ezeife’s immense sacrifices towards having a greater and better Anambra, as well as Igbo nation should be appreciated by rehabilitating the dilapidated Ichida-Igboukwu Road to enable easy access to his country home for the burial.

“There is no better time than now to appreciate, identify and sympathise with our great leader whose selflessness desire for the interest and common good remain unequal and unprecedented.

“It will portray the state in bad light if the access road leading to his house is inaccessible in view of large number of personalities that will attend the burial.

“Hence the inevitable urgent need for the government to commence palliative works on the road,” he said. (NAN)

