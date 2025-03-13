Group urges Senate to reverse Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension

A group, FixPolitics Africa says it is standing in solidarity with Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was suspended by the Nigerian Senate for allegedly violating rules.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Executive Director of FixPolitics, Dr Anthony Ubani, in a statement ,on Thursday, faulted the senator’s suspension, calling for her immediate reinstatement by the Senate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is serving a six-month suspension, had accused the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio of sexual harassment and abuse of power.

Ubani said: “We stand in solidarity with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and commend her courage in speaking out on this matter.

“The Senate’s response sets a troubling precedent that may discourage other victims from speaking out for fear of retaliation or dismissal.

“The FixPolitics unequivocally condemns the Senate’s actions and demands the immediate reinstatement of Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“We call on the Senate to uphold justice, transparency, and accountability by ensuring that allegations of this nature are investigated thoroughly and impartially – free from internal biases and procedural technicalities.”

He urged the civil society organisations, human rights advocates, and the Nigerian public to join the group in demanding a legislative environment where all members could perform their duties without fear of harassment or unjust reprisal.

He added, “The integrity of our democracy depends on institutions that serve all Nigerians without bias or discrimination.”

According to him, the FixPolitics is a research-driven, citizen-led initiative committed to addressing the deep-rooted challenges of poor governance by recognising the central role of politics in building effective states and shaping Africa’s development, beginning with Nigeria.

He said that the group remained steadfast in its commitment to advocating an inclusive, transparent, and accountable political system.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely and support all efforts that promote justice, equity, and the protection of democratic values in Nigeria,” he added.

Ubani described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension as a threat to democracy, gender inclusion, and the rule of law.

According to him, by imposing the suspension, the Senate has not only silenced Akpoti-Uduaghan but also disenfranchised the people of Kogi Central senatorial zone, depriving them of their constitutional right to representation.

“Beyond undermining democratic principles, this punitive measure also calls into question the institution’s willingness to address misconduct within its ranks.

“Female representation in the Senate has plummeted by nearly 50 per cent – from seven women in the 9th Assembly to just four in the 10th Assembly.

“This decision sets a dangerous precedent that could further discourage women from political participation and silence victims of harassment.

“The unconstitutional suspension of a duly elected legislator denied constituents their fundamental right to representation in the National Assembly.

“In this case, an entire senatorial district in Kogi State is being disenfranchised – an outcome that contradicts both the spirit and letter of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). (NAN)