The Federal Government has been implored to review its policy on the linking of people’s Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) with their Subscriber Identification Number (SIM).



A group of Nigerian Christians and Messianic Christians, called the World Zionist Union, made the appeal on Thursday at a news briefing in Awka.

The synchronisation policy requires Nigerians and foreigners in the country to link their BVN and NIN with their SIM.

In a speech, the Director General (Ecumenism), World Zionist Union Nigeria, Godfrey Gbujie, said the policy was against the faith of both Christians and Judaists in Nigeria.



He, therefore, called for its review to exempt Christian and Judaism faiyhful in the country. “The World Zionist Union has faulted claims by the Federal Government that the ongoing NIN enrolment and synchronisation would help reduce insecurity in the country and advance other national security interests.

“In 2006, former President Olusegun Obasanjo told the media that NIN was initially conceived as a mere national identity, but had been redesigned to conform to and be a universal identity. “The so commonly called NIN differs from the original and discarded one because it bears a universal identification number code: prefix-‘666’, Gbujie said.



He said that the universal identification number was designed by the European Union Data Computer Centre, called the”BEAST”, located in Brussels, Belgian.

He said that the group had forwarded a memoradum to President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter.

Gbujie described government’s argument that the policy would help the national security interest as “very questionable”.



He attributed the nation’s security challenges to bad governance by successive administrations.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

