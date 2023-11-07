Group urges NLC to shelve planned strike

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned nationwide strike.

The Director-General of the group, Dr Kailani Muhammed, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Muhammed said that such planned action was capable of disrupting the entire fabrics of the economy and socio-democratic processes of the country.

“We are using this forum to passionately appeal to NLC, the umbrella body of Nigerian workers, to shelve its planned strike on the physical assault on the NLC President , Comrade Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

“We believe that the NLC knows the consequences of the planned strike fully well, more than anybody else,” the director-general said.

He said that the planned strike would have devastating effect on the nation

According to him, it might derail and stampede the Nigerians economy and create unnecessary chaos by its consequential associated halting of all economy activities in the country.

“The common man on the street, who the NLC protects, will be more negatively impacted. This is because the already high cost of goods and services will soar to unimaginable proportions.

“This is deadly because they cannot be bought down with the change of situations. As we all know, prices do not ever come down in Nigeria once they go up.

“It is in view of the above submissions that we are making this appeal, firstly as concerned citizens and more importantly, as true democrats, whose main focus is the well-being of the Nigerian nation,” Muhammed said.

According to him, NLC should, as a matter of contingency, remove any planned strike on its agenda to solve any issue that might have been raised between the union and Imo State government.

“Rather, it should engage the Imo State government on a roundtable for an amicable solution, instead of using aggressive methods that worsens situations, he said. (NAN)

