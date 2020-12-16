Group urges Nigerians to support, pray for police

An NGO, Neighbourhood Economic Development Foundation (NEDF), has urged Nigerians to make it a point of duty to pray for the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies as they strive to protect the nation.
Mr Taju Dolapo, President/Founder of NEDF, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that a channel #PRAYFORPOLICE has been created for the prayers.
Dolopo stated that the Nigerian police needed support, require information and material resources to help them to secure Nigeria better.
“Our resolve in urging Nigerians to support the activities of the police, especially with strong and relentless prayers is for the greater success and the good of all.
“It is to support the police spiritually that we seek to mobilise Nigerians to keep praying for their success and that of other security agencies.
“It is also to encourage police officers, men and women to be proud of serving and to be more dedicated in serving the Nigerian people, Dolapo said.
He said the prayer initiative would be a catalyst to get the people to have greater appreciation of the sacrifices that the entire police force has been making.
He commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu for the various steps he has taken to reposition the police for excellent service.
“We pray Almighty God will give the Inspector General of Police and the leadership of the police the wisdom and the wherewithal to continue to strengthen the police,” he said. (NAN)
