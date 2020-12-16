Group urges Nigerians to support, pray for police

An NGO, Neighbourhood Economic Development Foundation (NEDF), has urged Nigerians to make it a point of duty to pray for the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies as they strive to protect the nation.

Mr Taju Dolapo, President/Founder of NEDF, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that a channel #PRAYFORPOLICE has been created for the prayers.

Dolopo stated that the Nigerian police needed support, require information and material resources to help them to secure Nigeria better.

“Our resolve in urging Nigerians to support the activities of the police, especially with strong and relentless prayers is for the greater success and the good of all.