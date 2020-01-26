Group urges Nigerians to support community policing strategy

A group, Buhari/Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Youths Mobilization, in Jigawa, has called on the people to support the police to enhance community policing and security network in the country.

Mr Aminu Aminu, the Secretary of the organization, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Dutse.

Aminu said the call was imperative to mobilize support to various exercises initiated by the police, to check criminal activities as well as protect lives and property in the country.

He noted that security was a collective responsibility which call for patriotic and selfless contributions of the people.

“To effectively communicate the importance of Community Policing, as a new Policy framework in our national security architecture, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, conducted tour to police formations nationwide and engaged strategic stakeholders to promote and key into the Community Policing.

“We therefore urged Nigerians to support and cooperate with the police for better protection of lives and properties,” Aminu said.

According to him, the successes recorded in the operation against armed robbery; banditry, farmers and herdsmen clash had brought peace to the country.

He commended Adamu over the feat achieved by the command, adding that “one key milestones recorded by the IGP is the promotion of Community Policing Strategy, to create enabling environment for coordinated operations to manage internal security issues”. (NAN)