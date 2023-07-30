Group urges Nigerians to exercise patience with Tinubu’s policies for future dividends

By Angela Atabo

A group, College of Former State Chairmen, Media and Publicity Committees of the APC-PCC,have called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the policies of President Bola Tinubu for future dividends.

The college made the call in a statement jointly signed by Mr Sam Oburu, National Convener and Mr Aaron Artimas, acting National Secretary at the end of its inaugural meeting in Abuja.

It recalled that as part of campaign strategies, the erstwhile Presidential Campaign Council(PCC)of the All Progressives Congress (APC)established special media committees in all the 36 States and FCT.

The group said that the defunct committees were headed by renowned politicians, technocrats and top professional journalists to coordinate and extend the campaigns to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

According to it, in view of the strong necessity to maintain the tempo of these activities and assist the government in enlightening the public on policies and programmes, the Chairmen recently came together to transcend into a College of former State Chairmen, Media and Publicity Committees .

The college said that this was for the attainment of its new goal and congratulated President BolaTinubu, and members of the APC on the victory of the party during the last general elections.

The group said: “The college notes that even though the PCC had been dissolved, its assignment has not been fully completed as the new APC government is facing a barrage of attacks, criticism, and debilitating misinformation regarding its credibility and critical policies.

” It notes that several similar pre-election groups had also transformed into support organisations to ensure effective governance in the country.

“The college appeals to all Nigerians to exercise patience with the government as it grapples with the painful efforts to find lasting solutions to the myriad of problems besetting the nation.

“They likened the country to the painful experience of a medical operation table, but with bright hopes of a permanent cure, hence the need to look beyond the current travails. ”

The college expressed strong support for the various efforts and policies of the Federal Government aimed at ameliorating the hardships currently experienced by Nigerians in the wake of the removal of the petroleum subsidy.

According to the communique, the college strongly believed that after contributing their invaluable quotas to the successful enthronement of an APC government at the centre, it has the responsibility to key into the government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” to fashion a new way forward for Nigeria.

The group said: “Failing to do so may relegate the members to the background and rubbish or derogate their contributions to the election of Tinubu.”

It said that the college, therefore, categorically committed itself to the religious and successful implementation of this agenda with a view to making Nigeria better.

“Taking Nigeria to the greater heights is certainly a collective task for all, including the esteemed, dedicated, and patriotic members of the college.

“The college is particularly happy with the recent declaration of an emergency on food security by President Bola Tinubu and pledges to work assiduously to ensure its success,” the college said

The college said it was also convinced that retaining its structure throughout the federation would promote national cohesion and integration among its members.

It added: ” We will as well as assist in explaining, defending, and promoting the policies and programmes of the federal government in our various States.”

The college said that it would also provide the members with a formidable legal framework for responding to falsehoods and fake information against the government.

It said: “The college hereby appeals to the government to adequately compensate all the ex-Chairmen by appointing them into suitable positions to enable them to again contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

“It noted the poor reward system of the party in the past eight years, saying that such despicable ingratitude should not prevail in the present regime.”

The college maintained that it was incumbent on any organisation to appreciate any individual or group saddled with responsibilities.

“Thus, it is within the rights and privileges of such individuals or groups to cry out if they feel marginalised or short-changed,’ the communique said. (NAN)

