Group urges new PSC boss, Arase, to prioritise welfare, discipline in Police

By Usman Aliyu

A Socio-Cultural group, Akoko-Edo and Owan Alliance, has called on the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Retired Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, to prioritise welfare and enhance discipline of Police personnel.

The convener of the group, Mr Sunny Ifijen, made the call on Friday via a congratulatory message to the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) on his appointment.

When the two issues are addressed, Ifijen said, it would enhance the performances of the rank and file, as well as officers of the police in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

He, however, described Arase’s appointment as the best that had happened to the commission since inception.

According to him, the Edo-born former IGP has all it takes to turn around the fortunes of the Nigeria Police for a better service to Nigerians.

Ifijen who particularly commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making this happen, however, called for collaborative efforts from other appointees of the commission for a better service delivery from the Police.

“As we all know, Arase alone cannot do it all as such, he needs the cooperation of other members of the PSC to effect the necessary changes that will bring about the Police will have all craved for.

“I see welfare and discipline particularly as the two key issues that are grossly responsible for the challenges that we all have been dealing with when it comes to the issue of effective, responsive and responsible Police we have craved for over the years.

“We need not be reminded what led to the issue of EndSARS protest that almost brought the country to the brinks, and addressing these issues would have solved more than half of the problem bedeviling the Police

“We are, however, optimistic that Arase has the capacity, with the cooperation of all, to solve these challenges,” he stated.

The group’s convener also called for the training and retraining of Police personnel to enhance their efficiency.

He urged the Federal Government to provide better and modern policing facilities for the Police to boost their operational capacity. (NAN)