Group urges new ministers from Niger Delta to work in harmony

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, (MOSIEND) on Thursday urged the newly appointed ministers from the Niger Delta region to work together in harmony.

The pan-Niger Delta group gave the advice while reacting to Wednesday’s assignment of portfolios to the ministers-designate.

MOSIEND National President, Mr Kennedy Tonjo-West, spoke in an interview session with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for giving opportunities to trustworthy personalities from the region to serve in his government; saying that the move is in order.

Tonjo-West urged the new ministers just to close ranks and work towards promoting regional development and economic growth.

He described the appointments as putting square pegs in square holes, adding that those selected are seasoned technocrats and consummate politicians who have made their marks in previous national assignments and undertakings.

The MOSIEND president expressed optimism that Tinubu would get equal value for their appointments, assuring that the new ministers have what it takes to deliver on the polices of the Tinubu-led administration.

He said, “We advise the ministers from the region to close ranks as they promote regional peace, cohesion and development.

“They should avoid the pitfalls made by the past ministers from the region who did not work in synergy, but allowed superior personalities who had the president’s ears to tear them apart.

“These sentiments blinded the sense of unity, regional growth and development – wasting the entire 8 years of the Buhari-administration.

“But we cannot blame President Buhari for the developmental setbacks of the region because he gave equal opportunities to all his ministers – and whether or not such opportunities were used effectively for the development of the region is not his making.

“Today, another opportunity has been given to illustrious sons of the region to serve in this government and we are expecting synergy, understanding and love – bearing in mind the overall development of the region.

“President Bola Tinubu and the people of the region are believing that, as ambassadors from the region, they will bring the dividends of democracy to the region – beyond serving their official office demands effectively and efficiently,” Tonjo-West said.

He explained that the president is hoping that they will use the opportunity to promote cohesive, improved welfare and development of the region.

“They should avoid oppression and not do anything that will create an impression that they are opposition to the state governors – either because of party divide or sentiments.

“We advise them to support the revalidation and continuation of the current NDDC Board which is the popular wish of the people of the region.

“They should also work with the Senators, House of Representatives members, Niger Delta governors and other stakeholders so that the region can move forward, and they should not engage in any feud over the NDDC like their predecessors.

“Oftentimes, it is the choice of who nominates the members of the NDDC board for one political patronage or the other that usually ignites the feud amongst ministers from the region, and we don’t want that kind of disaffection in this administration.

“As a people, we respect them and have no doubt about their capabilities to deliver on their mandates, but we will also appeal that they support the continuity of the NDDC Management board,” Tonjo-West said. (NAN)

