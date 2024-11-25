Group Urges NAHCON to Ensure Transparent Disbursement of 2023 Hajj Refund

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based civil society organization focused on transparency in the Hajj and Umrah sector, has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to establish a special committee to monitor the disbursement of refunds to over 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based civil society organization focused on transparency in the Hajj and Umrah sector, has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to establish a special committee to monitor the disbursement of refunds to over 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj.

This appeal was made in a statement signed by the IHR National Coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, on Monday, citing past controversies surrounding the distribution of refunds to pilgrims.

According to NAHCON, each pilgrim from the 2023 Hajj is entitled to a refund of 150 Saudi Riyals (approximately ₦30,000). This follows a reimbursement by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for services inadequately rendered during the pilgrimage.

Additionally, NAHCON announced that Nigerian pilgrims who performed the 2022 Hajj under Private Tour Operators would receive 62,602 Saudi Riyals (about ₦27 million) as compensation for substandard feeding in Mina during that year’s pilgrimage.

The IHR has urged NAHCON to ensure that all refunds reach the rightful beneficiaries, demanding detailed public disclosure of the process. This includes:

“The total amount released to NAHCON by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Refund amounts allocated to State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Private Tour Operators.

“The number of pilgrims entitled to refunds.

“Names of private tour operators eligible for the refunds.”

The organization further requested that State Muslim Pilgrims Boards and private tour operators provide detailed lists of pilgrims eligible for refunds.

“We also urge NAHCON to make details of the refund public as a sign of transparency and accountability, which is essential in restoring the confidence of the public and intending pilgrims in the system,” the statement read.

IHR emphasized the need for NAHCON to actively monitor the refund process to prevent mismanagement. The organization commended NAHCON leadership for approving the refund but appealed for additional safeguards to ensure the payments reach the rightful recipients.

“As a CSO, we will also constitute a small committee comprising veteran journalists to follow up on the refund process and provide continuous updates through our platforms and social media handles,” IHR stated.

The civil society group pledged to collaborate with NAHCON and other stakeholders to promote transparency and advocate for an effective Hajj management system in Nigeria.

This initiative aims to restore public confidence in Hajj operations, ensuring that Nigerian pilgrims receive the services they deserve and are treated with fairness and respect.