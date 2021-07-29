Group urges Makinde to show fairness, transparency on judges’ appointment

A Group (PAG) has called on Gov. Seyi Makinde of State to be fair and transparent in the of new judges into the state .

The group made the call on in Ibadan at a news conference on the death of three lawyers nominated as judges, but died while awaiting approval.

The PAG Vice-Chairman, Dr Moruf Yusuf, said that the deceased nominees were appointed as judges on the petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) by the former state Attorney-General, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, that the list should be withdrawn.

Yusuf expressed worry on why the deceased nominees- Alhaja Fatima Badirudeen; Mr Wasiu Adetunji Gbadegesin and Mr AbdulRasaq Bolaji-Agoro- were denied the by the state government.

He said the governor should be fair, transparent and consider the interest of all religions in the selection and of judges in the state.

The group also called for equitable appointment of commissioners, government functionaries and fairness in the employment opportunities in the state.

Yusuf urged the governor to immortalise the deceased and compensate their families.

Also, the PAG Chairman, Mr AbdulWaheed Olowojaye, said was important for the state government to consider the interest of everyone the country comprised of different religions and ethnic backgrounds. (NAN)

