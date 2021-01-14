Group urges Gov. Emmanuel to address infrastructure deficit in Eket

The chairman said that the emergence of Gov. Emmanuel was greeted with huge expectations from the people, but “unfortunately, our high expectations have turned out to be a mirage”

“Today, Eket is neglected, it is difficult to find any good road in Eket, many small-scale businesses have closed down because of poor infrastructure,” he said.

Udo said it was unfair that an area producing about 65 per cent of state’s revenue through crude exploitation was hugely underdeveloped.