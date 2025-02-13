Group urges Fubara to obey Appeal Court ruling on Rivers Assembly

The Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM), an interest group, has called on Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to comply with the Court of Appeal’s judgement on the 2024 budget.

By Desmond Ejibas

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, RRM Secretary, Mrs Sarima Akpata, stated that Fubara’s decision to withdraw his appeal at the Supreme Court effectively validated the ruling of the Appellate Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in October 2023, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the 2024 Rivers budget, which had been passed by pro-Fubara lawmakers.

The court further ordered the governor to re-present the budget to the House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, which it recognised as the legitimate legislative body.

Fubara had initially challenged this ruling at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, but a three-judge panel led by justice Joseph Oyewole unanimously upheld the lower court’s decision.

Still dissatisfied with the judgements, Fubara proceeded to the Supreme Court but later withdrew his appeal, arguing that subsequent events had rendered the case irrelevant.

Acting on this withdrawal, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal and ordered Fubara to pay N4 million in costs to the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

Akpata stated that Fubara’s withdrawal effectively affirmed both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal’s ruling, which recognised Amaewhule as the authentic Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly.

“Gov. Fubara’s withdrawal from the case has given full legal effect to Justice Omotosho’s Judgement, which ruled in favour of the Martin Amaewhule-led 27-member House of Assembly,” she said.

She further noted that the Court of Appeal had explicitly declared the 2024 budget illegal, arguing that the three-member Assembly led by Oko Jumbo does not exist in law.

Akpata urged Amaewhule and the other 26 lawmakers to assert their authority as the legally recognised lawmakers.

She also criticised what she described as the deliberate misinterpretation and blatant disregard of valid court rulings by Fubara’s appointees.

“Despite the court’s ruling, Gov. Fubara went ahead to appoint members of the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission, who were screened by the Jumbo-led Assembly – an act that directly violates the judgement.

“The governor’ action is unprecedented level of judicial defiance, considering that the withdrawal of a case at the Supreme Court should have automatically upheld the Appellate Court’s decision.

“The big question is this: if Gov. Fubara has immunity, do his aides who openly disobey court rulings also enjoy the same immunity by the law,” Akpata asked.

She urged President Bola Tinubu, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, senior legal luminaries, and the international community to intervene in upholding the rule of law and defend Nigeria’s democracy.

Akpata further called on the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to enforce the law, particularly the court ruling that affirms the legality of the Amaewhule-led Assembly.

“We stand in solidarity with the legitimate Amaewhule-led lawmakers to ensure that those who violate court orders are held accountable.

“Nigeria operates under a constitutional democracy, and the law must be upheld,” Akpata concluded. (NAN)