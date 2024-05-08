Group urges FRSC to engage youths as Volunteer Road Marshals

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation, has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to facilitate the setting up of Volunteer Road Marshals comprising youths in each state of the country.

The Director General of the committee, Chief Obinna Nwaka, made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said apart from engaging the youths to be productive, the effort would lead to safer roads in the country.

According to him, the group had made such proposal in 2020 but did not receive the appropriate response it deserved.

Nwaka said that the initiative was also aimed at reducing restiveness among the youth as witnessed during the EndSars protests, and create opportunities for them to work as interns, in partnership with the committee.

“If we continue to engage the youth, there are some responsibilities they will take upon themselves. That is why we are representing the `Volunteers Road Marshal’ scheme for your kind consideration,” he said.

Nwaka commended the corps marshal for initiating welfare schemes for FRSC staff, saying it had raised the productivity of the personnel.

Responding, Ali-Biu, represented by Mrs Comfort Asom, Corps Commander, Special Duties and External Relations, commended the organisation for their commitment to youth development and promoting government policies and programmes.

The corps marshal expressed readiness to support the `Volunteers Road Marshal’ initiative and other youth friendly programmes. .(NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo