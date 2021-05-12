The Federal Government has been called upon to urgently wade into the tussle that has characterised the selection of the Vice Chancellor (V-C) of the University of Jos (UniJos).



The Movement for the Advancement and Protection of the University of Jos (MAAPU), made the call during a news conference on Wednesday, in Jos.



Mr. Sati Tanko, Coordinator of the group, said the truncated selection process of the vice chancellor, had generated heated tension within the university, which he said, was capable of throwing Plateau into another crisis.



Tanko said the suspension of the selection process had raised serious suspicion in the minds of the people, of an attempt to favour a particular candidate and short change others.



“We address you today to voice out our concerns over the negative development at the University of Jos in recent times, and the unfolding drama going on there in respect of the selection of the new vice chancellor.



“You are aware that as a tradition, a process was put in place for a smooth transition as the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, will soon elapse.



“All the processes were legitimately followed, however, four days to the proper interview of the candidates, a twist was introduced and the governing council of the university was directed to suspend the process.



“Gentlemen, till date, nothing is heard from either the National University Commission (NUC), nor the Federal Ministry of Education, thereby making us curious and suspicious of the powers that be to short change the process in favour of a preferred candidate.



“We want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to quickly intervene in the ongoing situation, as the state has had its fair portion of the crisis that has bedeviled the nation.



“We trust that the president is a man of peace who can not support a group that will want to upturn the process that has not been faulted by both NUC and the Ministry of Education,” he said.



Tanko also called on men and women of conscience to join the group in condemning the happenings in the university and save the citadel of knowledge from collapsing.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that 13 candidates, all from the university, are vying for the position of the V-C. (NAN)

