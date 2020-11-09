Group urges FG to tackle kidnapping, banditry

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in tackling the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.
Rev. Moses Ebuga, the Secretary-General of the Fellowship also known as TEKAN made the call in a statement on Monday in Jos.
Ebuga, decried the rising rate of kidnapping, killing, banditry and other forms of insecurity in Benue, Nasarawa, Southern Kaduna, Borno, Plateau, Zamafra, Adamawa and other parts of the country.
“We recognise government’s responsibility to secure lives and property of its citizens and inhabitants at all times.
“Recently, as a fellowship we are experiencing an upsurge in killings and kidnapping of
our members in various denominations that make up the TEKAN family.
“These are reflected in Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau state among others where several members abducted including our clergies are still captivity.
“We are calling on the various security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure their safe release, and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act,’’ he called.
Ebuga, who condemned the recent looting of government properties and private businesses by hoodlums, however, urged government to address the demands of the EndSARS protesters.
He also called on government to end the ongoing ASUU strike that had lingered for months, adding that such impasse pose serious threats to the growth and development of the education sector.
Ebuga called on Nigerians, particularly its members to be law abiding and desist from doing anything capable of truncating the cooperate existence of the nation. (NAN)
