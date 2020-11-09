Group urges FG to tackle kidnapping, banditry

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in tackling the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Rev. Moses Ebuga, the Secretary-General of the Fellowship also known as TEKAN made the call in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Ebuga, decried the rising rate of kidnapping, killing, banditry and other forms of insecurity in Benue, Nasarawa, Southern Kaduna, Borno, Plateau, Zamafra, Adamawa and other parts of the country.

“We recognise government’s responsibility to secure lives and property of its citizens and inhabitants at all times.

“Recently, as a fellowship we are experiencing an upsurge in killings and kidnapping of