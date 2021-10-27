Group urges FG to support, recognise it

A non-governmental organization, State of the African Diaspora (SOAD), has called on the Federal Government to support and acknowledge its activities, as it plans to assist in the quest to find solutions to developmental challenges facing Nigeria.

The appeal was made by Mr Dele Ajayi-Smith, the SOAD Roving Ambassador, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He noted that the move would also encourage similar groups to support the country in sorting out its problems.

“SOAD is made up of Africans living and working outside the continent, with an estimate 350 million in population, comprising of about 210 million Afro-descendants and 140 million economic Diaspora living abroad for economic development.

“The organisation was established and named the “sixth region of the African continent”, Ajayi-Smith, said, claiming that its plan is the best strategy in the history of Africa to achieve African total liberation from centuries of oppression.

“We believe it is of utmost importance for the Nigerian federal government to recognise the organisation so as to open doors for the 350 million African siblings to contribute to the development of the country.

“We would also love the government to offer diplomatic status to the Prime Minister and cabinet members of the State of the African Diaspora to enable the organisation so do more in terms of development,” he said.

Ajayi-Smith, who is also the founder of African Citizen Development, revealed that seven kingdoms in the country have offered lands to it to build a smart cities.

He added that the organisation plans to pay off debts owed by Sub-Saharan Africa with about US$ 6.0 trillion for total liberation.

“We are committed in ensuring that members in the Diaspora return to help the continent by returning to their ancestoral homes to help fully liberate the continent.

“African Diaspora will channel the best of technology to the Continent and increase Diaspora foreign direct Investment (DFDI) to Nigeria and the rest of Africa,” he said. (NAN)

