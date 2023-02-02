Group urges FG to resolve fuel, naira challenges ahead of polls

By Angela Atabo

The Coalition of Southern Groups(CSG), has called on the Federal Government to resolve the fuel and naira scarcity challenges ahead of the general elections.

The group, the coordinating body of various groups from southern Nigeria, made the call in a statement jointly signed by two of its executives on Thursday in Abuja.

They are: Mr Aare Hassan, Global President, Yoruba Council Worldwide and Chairman of the group and Mr Okwu Nnabuike, President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council and Secretary of the group.

The group said that a positive pre-election environment was necessary for the smooth conduct of the general elections

“Fuel scarcity is a potential threat to a peaceful transition as it could ground all potential economic activities and frustrate the population few days to the elections, especially the presidential election.

“We align ourselves with the Nigerian masses and call for sanity, particularly on issues bordering on fuel scarcity and the change of currency.

“There is also the issue of unavailability of the new notes, and the fears raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) on the hacking of its data base and insecurity.

“These could frustrate the patriotic interest of Nigerians on the coming general elections and scuttle its success,” it said .

The group added that the recent hike in electricity tariff, and CBN withdrawal limit was also worrisome as it had created fear among Nigerian families and the businesses world.

“Many have alleged these distractions as the handiwork of saboteurs who are bent on throwing a wedge in the nation’s democratic process, and so derail the coming elections.

“There are also religious prophesies and observations over the possibility of the elections holding; these apocalyptic predictions must not be allowed to prevail.

“This is possible if government at all levels and stakeholders do the right things,” it said .

The group , however, called on Nigerians not to allow the present challenges deter them from exercising their civic rights in the forthcoming elections,urging citizens to cast their votes in the interest of democracy(NAN)