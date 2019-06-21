Group urges FG to investigate activities of some foreign coys in Nigeria

#TrackNigeria A coalition of youths has urged the Federal Government to investigate activities of some foreign companies in the country.

According to the coalition made up of Concerned Youth Forum, Nigerian Youth Parliament and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), some foreign companies in the country are marginalising Nigerian youths.

Mr Samson Ogunwoye, spokesperson for the protesting youths who led them to Apo by Shoprite on Friday in Abuja , accused the companies of theft of intellectual property.

“We as concerned youths are here to support our fellow youths, Faruk and Friday Emeh who created a jingle for Shoprite in 2013.

“The company`s management promised to get back to them if they find the jingle fit for their business, but went ahead to use it without getting back to them,“ he said.

He said that Emeh, however, approached Shoprite in 2014 when he realised that the jingle was being used even before an agreement was reached, asking for compensation which was never paid.

Ogunwoye said the company denied using the jingle, adding that the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) that registered it had been approached to investigate the matter.

While saying that the youths would explore all legal means to get redress, Ogunwoye called on well-meaning Nigerians and human rights activists in the country to come to their aid.

An official of Shoprite who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on grounds of anonymity, however, said that the company would meet Faruk and Emeh in court. (NAN)

